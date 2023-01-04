Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $109.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,043 shares of company stock worth $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.97 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

