Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon GloboCare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 445 953 14 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.07%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -4.31 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.57 billion $111.52 million 13.55

Avalon GloboCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Summary

Avalon GloboCare competitors beat Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

