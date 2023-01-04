Analyzing MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) & Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.88 $22.17 million $2.88 9.46 Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.15 $21.30 million $2.96 8.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 30.01% 14.78% 1.35% Santa Cruz County Bank 36.00% N/A N/A

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, bill payment, treasury management, and cash management services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

