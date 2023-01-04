Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

