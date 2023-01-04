Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $23.82

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 705,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,623. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

