Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $9.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $5.62 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

