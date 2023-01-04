MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pi Financial downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
