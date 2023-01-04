Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $372.15

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.77.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,064 shares of company stock worth $12,507,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
MOH opened at $318.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
