Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $202.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.64.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $220.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

