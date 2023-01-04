Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$100.09

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$87.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

