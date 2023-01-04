Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $116.00

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Splunk stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

