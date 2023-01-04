LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $53.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

LNXSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $40.50 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $67.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.