Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $304.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of AON opened at $299.42 on Friday. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

