Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ESPR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

