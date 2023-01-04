NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $133.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $118.75 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

