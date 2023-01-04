HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Up 9.4 %

HelloFresh stock opened at €23.09 ($24.56) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 52 week high of €74.64 ($79.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.39.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.