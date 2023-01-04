HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

HBH opened at €78.75 ($83.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.55 ($63.35) and a fifty-two week high of €140.10 ($149.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.04 and its 200 day moving average is €72.94.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

