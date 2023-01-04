Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D opened at €2.36 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.22).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

