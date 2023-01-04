Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €48.89 ($52.01) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($73.56). The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.49 and its 200 day moving average is €44.32.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

