NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

