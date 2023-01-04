Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 594.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.