Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.21 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

