Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.50 million. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

