The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

