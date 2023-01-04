OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

