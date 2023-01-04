Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.