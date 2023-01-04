Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) Head to Head Contrast

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) and Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion 4.63 $2.76 billion $0.92 13.91 Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and Bactolac Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.52% 29.81% 23.31% Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bactolac Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical is a leader in the Nutraceutical industry, specializing in full turn key supplement manufacturing. As a top Dietary Supplement manufacturer, they are one of only a few full-service health supplement facilities, offering everything from product manufacturing to product testing, packaging, and label application. Founded in New York in 1995, the company’s goal has always been to provide high-quality vitamins and supplements at competitive prices to help customers become successful in the health and wellness supplementation market.

