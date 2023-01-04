Critical Review: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) versus LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.15 -$747.38 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $30.44 million 2.76 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

LMP Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

This table compares Cazoo Group and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.61, indicating a potential upside of 807.25%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

