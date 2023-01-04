Reviewing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Mondee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.25 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mondee has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Mondee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Mondee N/A N/A -1.12%

Summary

Mondee beats MingZhu Logistics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

