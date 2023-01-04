W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $78.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.