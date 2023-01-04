Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $254.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.82.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.