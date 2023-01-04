Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$64.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.17. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

