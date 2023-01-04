Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

