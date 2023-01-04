Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKIMF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €7.00 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.00 ($6.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.44) to €5.95 ($6.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

