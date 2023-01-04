Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.