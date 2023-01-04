Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $149.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -937.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,486,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.