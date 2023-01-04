Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $18.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.35 on Friday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

