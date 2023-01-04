Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

