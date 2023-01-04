Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $109.14

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NTES opened at $76.45 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NetEase by 51.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 347,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

