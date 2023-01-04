Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $34.29

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fluor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Price Performance
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
