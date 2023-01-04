Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $34.29

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fluor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 393,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

