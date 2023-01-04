Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $232.92

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
PANW opened at $138.45 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.64, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
