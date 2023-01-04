PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PC Connection Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $50.29 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.