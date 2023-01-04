PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
PC Connection Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $50.29 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
