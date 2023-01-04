Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agra Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About Agra Ventures
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agra Ventures (AGFAF)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.