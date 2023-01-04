Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Agra Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

