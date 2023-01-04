StockNews.com Lowers Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) to Hold

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

CVLY stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

