StockNews.com Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
