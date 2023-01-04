StockNews.com Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

