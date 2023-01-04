Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

