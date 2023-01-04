StockNews.com Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of UBA opened at $18.97 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
