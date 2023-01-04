ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at 28.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.37. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of 21.93 and a twelve month high of 28.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

