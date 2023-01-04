Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.