AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

AACAY stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.92. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AACAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

